MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Rescue workers have pulled one person from the rubble of a building under-construction that has collapsed in Russia's Siberian city of Novosibirsk, while 11 more people are feared trapped under the debris, a representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that 12 workers could be under the rubble after the collapse, adding that search and rescue operations were underway.

"One injured person has been taken away [from the rubble] alive, he has been handed over to doctors," the representative said, adding that 11 more people could be under the debris.

Meanwhile, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was verifying the information about the collapse of the one-storey building.