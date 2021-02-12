UrduPoint.com
One Person Saved From Rubble After Gas Explosion In Russia's Vladikavkaz - Government

Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

One Person Saved From Rubble After Gas Explosion in Russia's Vladikavkaz - Government

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) One unharmed person was found at the site of the explosion in Russia's Vladikavkaz, deputy head of the government of the North Ossetia-Alania Republic said on Friday.

A powerful explosion hit a supermarket in Vladikavkaz early on Friday, the one-story building was destroyed completely.

"One person was found during the rescue operation. He was not injured. Law enforcement agents are currently working with him. According to preliminary information that we receive from experts, the explosion was caused by a gas leak," Irbek Tomayev told reporters.

More Stories From World

