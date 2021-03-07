UrduPoint.com
One Person Shot Dead In US' Minneapolis At Site Of George Floyd's Death - Police

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:40 AM

One Person Shot Dead in US' Minneapolis at Site of George Floyd's Death - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) A shooting on Saturday night in Minneapolis has left one person killed, with the incident unfolding at the same site where black US citizen George Floyd died last May while being apprehended by white police officers, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said.

"The victim and the suspect had a verbal disagreement, and the suspect shot the victim," Elder said, as quoted by CNN.

The sound of shooting was caught on the ShotSpotter sound detection system, prompting the police to respond, according to the report.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim had already been hospitalized and later pronounced dead, while the perpetrator had fled on his car, a light-colored Suburban with gunshot damage, according to the spokesman.

The police are now after the perpetrator, who has still not been identified.

