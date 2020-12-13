UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Shot During Olympia Capitol Campus Protests - Washington State Patrol

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:00 AM

One Person Shot During Olympia Capitol Campus Protests - Washington State Patrol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) One person was shot during the dueling rallies held by US President Donald Trump's supporters and opponents in the capital of Washington state, Olympia, police said.

"There's been a shooting on the Capitol Campus. The suspect has been detained. We do not have any status on the victim," Washington State Patrol said on Twitter on Saturday, adding that "This incident occurred at the Capitol Campus during the protest activities."

According to Olympia police, at least 4 arrests were made during the Saturday protests at the Capitol Campus and at least 4 law enforcement officers were injured.

Earlier, it was reported that at least 23 people were arrested during the Saturday rallies in Washington, DC. According to Fox news, at least 8 people were taken to the hospital in DC, including two law enforcement officers.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court had "really let us down" as the institution refused to challenge the results of the presidential election in Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, after a lawsuit was filed by the state of Texas.

Related Topics

Election Injured Protest Supreme Court Police Washington Twitter Trump Olympia Georgia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

10 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

10 hours ago

Opposition is using different tactics to get relie ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.