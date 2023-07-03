One Pilot Died in Su-30 Fighter Jet Crash in Venezuela - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Su-30 MK2 fighter jet of the Venezuelan air force crashed during a training flight in the Venezuelan state of Miranda, the Venezuelan Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that both pilots managed to eject, but one of them died after a fall.

"The Su-30 Mk2 aircraft, tail number 3363, belonging to the Bolivarian military aviation, fell to the ground in the Maitana sector, Paracotos district, Guaicaipuro municipality of the Bolivarian state of Miranda at approximately 9.45 am (13:45 GMT) during an air flight in preparation for the commemorative parade on July 5," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that the pilots were able to eject, but one of them died when he fell to the ground.

The Venezuelan air force was armed with 23 Su-30MK2V fighters.