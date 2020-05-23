The One Planet summit dedicated to fighting climate change and protecting ecosystems is to take place in France's Marseille on January 11, 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron, who is the main advocate of the initiative, announced on Friday

"In order to mobilize forces and act in the interests of biodiversity, France will organize on 11 January 2021 a One Planet Summit in Marseille, during the IUCN World Conservation Congress," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The president also emphasized the role of protecting the environment in the prevention of epidemics like COVID-19.

The One Planet movement was founded by France, the World Bank and the United Nations, and aims to accelerate the implementation of international climate agreements by supporting specific projects at the local level.

The first One Planet meeting took place in Paris in December 2017 at Macron's initiative. Participants considered several priority areas, such as the protection of the most vulnerable groups of the population affected by climate change. Another topic on the agenda was reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The second One Planet summit was held in September 2018 in New York and covered the same topics as the first.

The third summit was held in March 2019 in Kenya's Nairobi, and the event addressed two main issues boosting sustainability and biodiversity, and promoting renewable energy sources.