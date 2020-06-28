UrduPoint.com
One Police Officer, 12 Taliban Militants Killed In Clash In Eastern Afghanistan - Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) One police officer and 12 Taliban militants have been killed in a clash in the Mirzaka district of Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia, local police said in a statement.

"A group of insurgents attacked Mirzaka district, one policeman was killed and another one [injured] in the clash and 12 insurgents were killed and six others were injured," the statement read.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the conflict.

Afghanistan has long been fighting the radical Taliban movement, which continues to conduct attacks across the country despite reaching a peace deal with Washington earlier this year.

