One Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In New Jersey Shooting - Prosecutor's Office

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

One Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured in New Jersey Shooting - Prosecutor's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) One police officer has been killed and two others have been injured in a shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office (HCPO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The HCPO is confirming that one police officer has been fatally shot today in Jersey City," the statement said. "Two additional officers and one civilian have also been struck by gunfire but they are stable."

Your Thoughts and Comments

