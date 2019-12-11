WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) One police officer has been killed and two others have been injured in a shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office (HCPO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The HCPO is confirming that one police officer has been fatally shot today in Jersey City," the statement said. "Two additional officers and one civilian have also been struck by gunfire but they are stable."