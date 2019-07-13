One Police Officer Killed, 2 Others Injured In Explosion In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) One police officer was killed and two others were injured in a blast in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, local media reported on Saturday.
The Pajhwok news agency reported that the police officers suffered from a blast of a magnetic bomb.
The incident took place in the provincial capital city of Jalalabad.
None of the local militant groups has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.