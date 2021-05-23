One Police Officer Killed, 2 Others Kidnapped in Attack on Checkpoint in Niger

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) One police officer was killed, two others were kidnapped in an attack by an armed group of men on a checkpoint in southeastern Niger, a source in the security forces told Sputnik on Saturday.

"An armed attack targeted a checkpoint in southeastern Niger on the road linking the cities of Diffa and Surua. As a result of the attack, one policeman was killed, two others were kidnapped. The assailants fled in the direction of Nigeria," the source said.

Radical Islamist groups associated with Boko Haram (terrorist group banned in Russia) have been active in the Diffa region over the past few months.

Boko Haram has operated in northeast Nigeria and several other Western African nations, conducting numerous deadly attacks and abductions, since it initiated an Islamic insurgency in 2009.

On Friday, Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was reported dead after he detonated a suicide vest during an ambush by his rival Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).