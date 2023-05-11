UrduPoint.com

One Police Officer Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting In Canada's Ontario - Police

Published May 11, 2023

One Police Officer Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting in Canada's Ontario - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Three police officers were shot, one fatally, after being dispatched to check on reports of a shooting at a home in the village of Bourget in Canada's Eastern Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Thursday.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m.

(6:00 GMT) on Thursday police officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street in Bourget, where someone had reported hearing a gunshot.

"Three officers arrived on the scene and all three were shot by an individual at the home. All three officers were transported to hospital in Ottawa. One of the officers has since died as a result of their injuries. The others are recovering," OPP East Region said via Twitter.

One individual has been arrested in relation to the shooting, and there is now no risk to public safety, the police added.

