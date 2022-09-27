UrduPoint.com

One Policeman Dead In Terrorist Attack In Turkey's Mersin - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Unknown armed people attacked a police station in the Turkish province of Mersin, and one policeman is dead, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"We already know what terrorist group is behind this attack," Soylu was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

An attack on the police station in the Mezitli district of Mersin took place at around 11 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) on Monday, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported, adding that there was also an explosion allegedly as a result of a remote control homemade bomb.

