One Policeman Killed, 3 Others Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar -Source

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) One policeman was killed and three others were injured when a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in the Maiwand District in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the attack was carried out late on Saturday night, using a Mazda vehicle, which was identified by police in advance and exploded before reaching its main target.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.

Two days ago, a police checkpoint was also targeted by a Mazda vehicle in Kandahar Province, in the Arghandab District. Then, one policeman was killed and 15 others were injured.

