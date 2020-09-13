KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) One policeman was killed and three others were injured when a car bomb exploded at a security checkpoint in the Maiwand District in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar Province, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the attack was carried out late on Saturday night, using a Mazda vehicle, which was identified by police in advance and exploded before reaching its main target.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.

Two days ago, a police checkpoint was also targeted by a Mazda vehicle in Kandahar Province, in the Arghandab District. Then, one policeman was killed and 15 others were injured.