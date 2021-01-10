UrduPoint.com
One Policeman Killed, 5 Demonstrators Injured In Clashes In Southern Iraq - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) One law enforcement officer was shot dead and five demonstrators were injured during clashes in the city of Nasiriyah, located in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar, the country's Shafaq news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Dhi Qar security source.

The clashes between security forces and demonstrators have been taking place for the third day in a row at Nasiriayh's al-Haboubi square, the source said, adding that policemen used live bullets to prevent activists from occupying the square the day prior.

The demonstrators managed to take control over the square and block roads leading to it with burning tires following the clashes, according to the news outlet.

In August of 2020, protesters in the city of Basra torched the regional parliament office and clashed with law enforcement, requiring the government to disclose the results of an investigation into activists' killings. Following these events, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi pledged to make every effort to protect the population.

Protests are occasionally renewed in certain parts of the country on a limited scale.

