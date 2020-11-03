One Policeman Killed in Terrorist Attack in Vienna - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) One police officer was killed in a terrorist attack in the Schwedenplatz area in Vienna, according to the local newspaper Kronen Zeitung citing its own information.

The newspaper wrote that the policeman had died from injuries.

Earlier, Austrian media reported that at least seven people were killed in a shooting at a synagogue in central Vienna, several others were injured. According to the OE24 broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue.