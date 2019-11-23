One Policeman Wounded As Magnetic Bomb Hits Police Car In Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) One policeman was injured as a magnetic bomb hit a police vehicle in Kabul's police district nine early on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik.
"At 8:20 a.m. [03:50 GMT] this morning, a police ranger car was hit by a magnetic mine in the area of ninth district ” Wazir Kala. One of its occupants is ... injured," the ministry spokesperson said.