One Policeman Wounded as Magnetic Bomb Hits Police Car in Kabul - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) One policeman was injured as a magnetic bomb hit a police vehicle in Kabul's police district nine early on Saturday, a spokesperson of the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"At 8:20 a.m. [03:50 GMT] this morning, a police ranger car was hit by a magnetic mine in the area of ninth district ” Wazir Kala. One of its occupants is ... injured," the ministry spokesperson said.