One Policemen Killed, Another Injured While Detaining Fellow Officer In Moscow
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:34 PM
A policeman was killed and another one was seriously injured while detaining an armed police patrol officer in Moscow on Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department reported
"During the detention of a police patrol officer, the latter opened fire. As a result, one policeman was seriously injured and died on the site, while the second was hospitalized in a serious condition," the report says.