One Policemen Killed, Another Injured While Detaining Fellow Officer in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A policeman was killed and another one was seriously injured while detaining an armed police patrol officer in Moscow on Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department reported.

