UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Policemen Killed, Another Injured While Detaining Fellow Officer In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:34 PM

One Policemen Killed, Another Injured While Detaining Fellow Officer in Moscow

A policeman was killed and another one was seriously injured while detaining an armed police patrol officer in Moscow on Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) A policeman was killed and another one was seriously injured while detaining an armed police patrol officer in Moscow on Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department reported.

"During the detention of a police patrol officer, the latter opened fire. As a result, one policeman was seriously injured and died on the site, while the second was hospitalized in a serious condition," the report says.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Moscow Died SITE

Recent Stories

Putin Expects to Meet With Xi Jinping at Upcoming ..

2 minutes ago

Gabon Seeks Cooperation With Russia, Urges Investo ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet approves evaluation criteria, training ref ..

2 minutes ago

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi Creates ..

2 minutes ago

Gabon to Send More Than 40 Top-Level Delegates to ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Refused to Let Indian Prime Minister's Je ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.