One Protester Killed In Clashes In Minsk - Belarusian Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:20 AM

One Protester Killed in Clashes in Minsk - Belarusian Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) One protester was killed in clashes in Minsk, Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said Monday.

"Today, August 10, at about 23:00, during riots in Minsk on Pritytsky Avenue, the crowd was building barricades to block the traffic.

During confrontation with riot police who arrived to unblock the square, one of protesters tried to throw an unidentified explosive device in the direction of law enforcement officers. It exploded in his hand, the man was killed," Chemodanova wrote on Telegram.

"Now an investigative group is working at the scene, all the circumstances of the incident are being established," she said.

