One Russian, 2 Lithuanians Detained in Bulgaria Over Transfer of Confidential Data - Sofia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) One citizen of Russia and two Lithuanians who worked at a military factory in Bulgaria have been detained over the transfer of confidential data, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"On October 5, 2021, three foreigners and their cars were seen at the Kulata checkpoint (at the border in Greece) and ... were detained for up to 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

A 60-years old Russian is among the detainees. According to the ministry, foreigners who worked with innovative technologies were on unpaid leave until September 17, 2021, after which they did not return to work. The investigation was launched after the factory noticed the loss of the products and related confidential documents, which were of interest to Bulgarian and foreign competitors.

The Russian embassy in Sofia said it has not been notified about the detention of the Russian citizen.