One Russian Died in Seoul Stampede, Another Hospitalized With Injuries - Russian Embassy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) A Russian woman died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district, another Russian national was hospitalized with injuries, the Russian Embassy in Seoul tells Sputnik.

"One Russian woman died, another is at the hospital.

We are in contact with the sister of the victim, we are waiting for information on the deceased girl from the police," an embassy representative said on Sunday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the emergency headquarters released an updated death toll from the stampede on Sunday, saying that 151 people (97 women and 54 men) died and another 82 were injured.

There are 19 foreigners among the dead, mostly from Southeast Asia, but also China, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Norway, according to the emergency headquarters.