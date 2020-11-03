UrduPoint.com
One Russian National Dead In Boat Crash In Turkey's Antalya Resort - Consulate General

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

One Russian National Dead in Boat Crash in Turkey's Antalya Resort - Consulate General

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A tourist from Russia died as a result of a boat capsizing in the Aegean Sea 164 feet from Turkey's southern Antalya province, the local Russian Consulate General told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a tourist boat carrying around 30 people sank off the coast of Antalya's Alanya resort city, leaving one person killed.

"According to the Turkish authorities, on November 3, a tourist boat put out to sea for a one-day excursion program. There were 32 foreign tourists on board, including Russian citizens.

At about 10 a.m. [07:00 GMT], the boat crashed into underwater rocks near the Alanya fortress and sank. The passengers were promptly taken to a nearby sandbank awaiting rescuers. As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of a Russian citizen born in 1983 was found in the hold of the sunken boat," a spokesperson for the consulate said.

According to the spokesperson, all other passengers are in sound health and have been taken ashore to receive medical attention.

Turkish law enforcement are currently clarifying the incident's details.

