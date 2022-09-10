One Russian Officer Killed in Attack in Kursk Region Near Ukrainian Border - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) One law enforcement officer was wounded and later died as a result of an attack on the Russian National Guard personnel in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region bordering with Ukraine, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"According to available data, yesterday, in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region, there was an attack by unknown persons on Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) officers who were carrying out operational and investigative activities. As a result, one of the law enforcement officers was wounded and subsequently died in a medical facility," the committee said in a statement.

Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin, instructed the Main Investigative Department to investigate what happened and establish those involved in the crime, the committee added.