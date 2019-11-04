UrduPoint.com
One Sailor Still Missing After Deadly Blast On Board Russian Oil Tanker - Rescue Team

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:00 AM

One Sailor Still Missing After Deadly Blast on Board Russian Oil Tanker - Rescue Team

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The search for the sailor who went missing after the explosion on board the Russian Zaliv Amerika oil tanker continues, a spokesperson of the Nakhodka Port rescue unit told Sputnik.

"The rescue operation was resumed at 8.50 local time (01.50 Moscow time) [22:50 GMT on Sunday]; at 9.10 (02.10 Moscow time) [the search and rescue group] arrived in the fourth anchorage area," the spokesperson told Sputnik in the early hours of Monday.

On Saturday, Russian maritime and river transportation authorities told Sputnik that two people were dead and one person was missing after an explosion on board the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker in Russia's Far Eastern Nakhodka Bay.

An investigation is underway into the causes of the explosion and several ships are currently participating in the search for the missing sailor.

Nayada, the company that owns the Zaliv Amerika oil tanker, has announced that the families of the sailors killed in the blast will receive 1 million rubles (over $15,760) and the shipowner will cover all the burial costs.

