One Security Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Bomb Blast In Southeastern Afghanistan - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:40 PM

One Security Officer Killed, 2 Injured in Bomb Blast in Southeastern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) One member of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) has been killed and two others were injured in the roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Paktia, the security officer at the local police station told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the explosion took place in the Sayid Karam district on Friday afternoon.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

