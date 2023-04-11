Close
One Snowden-Like Dissenter Likely Behind Leak Of Pentagon Docs - Ex-CIA Analyst

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 02:40 AM

One Snowden-Like Dissenter Likely Behind Leak of Pentagon Docs - Ex-CIA Analyst

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Recent leaks of classified Pentagon documents were probably carried out by a single dissident within the US security establishment who opposes the Biden administration's policies, former CIA analyst Phil Giraldi told Sputnik.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including with respect to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses and indicate Washington had been eavesdropping on allies, among other secrets.

On Monday, the State Department said US officials are engaging allies at the highest levels about the leaks to reassure them of Washington's commitment to safeguarding intelligence.

"The leak is most likely to be the work of one individual who is completely at odds with current US national security policy, (for example) a (Edward) Snowden, most particularly seeking to expose details of policy concerning Ukraine and Russia," Giraldi said.

How the Biden administration will find the culprit remains a mystery considering hundreds of officials had access to the material, he added.

However, Pentagon officials were deploying serious resources to do so, Giraldi said.

"It is being reported today that personnel files are being reviewed and there is restricted access in place to narrow the audience for future briefings of that type. I would assume that polygraphs of possible suspects will soon begin," he said.

The former CIA analyst said the documents, consisting primarily of PowerPoint slides from briefings, included some surprises like the report on Mossad allegedly encouraging the protests in Israel.

Giraldi also said the information is old and does not appear to compromise any particular initiatives that are either underway or planned.

"It would be a mistake to consider it a massive security breach if one considers actual damage done - beyond considerable embarrassment for the Pentagon," he said.

The White House said the leaked information has had no effect on support for Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a press briefing on Monday said the leaked documents are "quite interesting," and are being studied, analyzed, and widely discussed in Russia.

