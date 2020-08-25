UrduPoint.com
One Soldier Dead, 6 Injured In Car Explosion In Afghanistan - Army Commander

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A car bomb exploded near the Balkh district of northern Balkh province killing at least one soldier and injuring six others on Tuesday, Hebatullah Alizai, commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps, told Sputnik.

"At least 1 commando soldier was killed and 6 others were wounded in a car bomb close to the commando compound in Balkh district of Balkh province," the commander said.

The blast occurred at around 9 a.m. local time (4:30 GMT), a spokesman  for the Afghan Ministry of Interior said.

According to 1Tv broadcaster, one soldier died and about 40 people were injured ” military and civilians.

