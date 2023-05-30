One Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Vehicle Collision at Alaska Base - Reports

At least one soldier was killed and three others injured when two vehicles collided over the weekend at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Stars and Stripes reported on Tuesday, citing the US Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) At least one soldier was killed and three others injured when two vehicles collided over the weekend at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, stars and Stripes reported on Tuesday, citing the US Army.

At 11:30 p.m.

local time on Sunday (7:30 GMT on Monday), a vehicle with five soldiers on board collided with a second vehicle carrying another soldier along with his wife and child, according to the report. The collision resulted in the ejection of two soldiers from the first car. One of the soldiers was later confirmed dead at Alaska Native Medical Center.

The name of the deceased soldier, who was a member of the 11th Airborne Division, is currently being withheld until his relatives are notified, the report said.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the incident, the report noted.