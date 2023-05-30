UrduPoint.com

One Soldier Killed, 3 Injured In Vehicle Collision At Alaska Base - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:16 PM

One Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Vehicle Collision at Alaska Base - Reports

At least one soldier was killed and three others injured when two vehicles collided over the weekend at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Stars and Stripes reported on Tuesday, citing the US Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) At least one soldier was killed and three others injured when two vehicles collided over the weekend at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, stars and Stripes reported on Tuesday, citing the US Army.

At 11:30 p.m.

local time on Sunday (7:30 GMT on Monday), a vehicle with five soldiers on board collided with a second vehicle carrying another soldier along with his wife and child, according to the report. The collision resulted in the ejection of two soldiers from the first car. One of the soldiers was later confirmed dead at Alaska Native Medical Center.

The name of the deceased soldier, who was a member of the 11th Airborne Division, is currently being withheld until his relatives are notified, the report said.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the incident, the report noted.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Army Vehicles Vehicle Car Wife Criminals Sunday From P

Recent Stories

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users ..

TikTok Stored Sensitive Financial Data of US Users on Servers Based in China - R ..

9 minutes ago
 SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorw ..

SHC orders construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

9 minutes ago
 Three children killed as wall collapses due to hea ..

Three children killed as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Kotri

9 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platfor ..

UAE Government launches AI-powered chatbot platform ’U-Ask’

34 minutes ago
 Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at ..

Presidents of Russia, Burundi Expected to Meet at Second Russia-Africa Summit - ..

9 minutes ago
 Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inf ..

Grain Deal Extension May Normalize Global Food Inflation - Russian Central Bank ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.