MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) One Afghan soldier was killed and eight others were injured during an operation against the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the Sherzad district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In the fighting, 13 Taliban militants were killed and 19 injured, according to the Afghan authorities.

The Taliban claim to have killed eight and injured five soldiers.

As a result, the militant offensive on the Bilal mosque, Mama Khel bazaar and Gandamak square were repelled, the governor's office said.

In recent days, the radical group claimed to have captured a number of provincial capitals, with the first one � Zaranj, the center of Nimruz � said to be seized on Friday. Zaranj has become the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since 2016. Kabul has denied the Taliban's advances.