One Soldier Killed, Five Wounded in Israeli Attack in Syria - Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) One soldier was killed and five others wounded in an Israeli attack in Syria, the Syrian Armed Forces command said in a statement.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that it struck Syrian air defenses in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from the territory of Syria.

"After determining the consequences of Israeli aggression, it was established that one serviceman was killed and five were wounded; there also are material losses," the statement said.

Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses were repelling an attack above Damascus. The Israeli army said rocket sirens sounded in northern Israel due to an anti-aircraft missile launch from Syria.