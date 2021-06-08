One soldier killed in Ivory Coast attack

At least one soldier was killed in an attack in northeastern Ivory Coast near the border with militants-hit Burkina Faso, the military said Tuesday

"Armed individuals" late Monday attacked the village of Tougbo in the district of Bouna, armed forces headquarters said in a statement.

An Ivorian soldier died of wounds, it said, citing a provisional toll.

"A pre-deployed detachment of the armed forces responded immediately and repelled the enemy," the statement said. "There were no civilian casualties." Troops were carrying out a sweep of the area with the help of reinforcements, it said.

The attack, the fourth this year, follows warnings from security experts that the bloody militants insurgency in the Sahel could spread to countries on the Gulf of Guinea On March 29, dozens of suspected militants killed three members of the Ivorian security forces in a twin attack on border with Burkina.

Three "terrorists" were killed and four were arrested, the army said.

On April 12, a gendarmerie vehicle travelling in the same area was hit by an improvised explosive device, but without suffering any casualties, in the first known IED attack on Ivorian soil.

And on April 21, armed men attacked a military base near Ivory Coast's economic hub Abidjan, wounding a soldier.

Three assailants were killed and a fourth injured and a dozen people were arrested, according to state media.