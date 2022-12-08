UrduPoint.com

One Soldier Killed, Seven Injured In Shooting In Northern Mexico - Safety Secretariat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 07:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) One Mexican soldier has been killed, and seven others have been wounded during an exchange of fire with criminals in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas near the border with the United States, the regional secretariat of public safety said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the clashes on the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey highway on Wednesday morning, one soldier and seven criminals were killed, and seven other soldiers sustained bullet wounds and were evacuated by air," the secretariat of public safety of the Tamaulipas state said on the website.

On Wednesday morning, the secretariat said its troops eliminated seven criminals without providing data on casualties among the military.

The secretariat said several "dangerous situations" had been reported in various areas of Nuevo Laredo, and the citizens had been urged to avoid walking unless necessary.

A similar outbreak of violence took place in Nuevo Laredo in the morning of November 28 after the authorities said they had detained El Negrolo, the alleged leader of a local cell of Northeast Cartel, formerly known as Los Zetas.

Nuevo Laredo, located on the east coast of Mexico, is one of the key regional drug trafficking hubs and an area where rival drug cartels fight for influence, causing violence and hostilities.

