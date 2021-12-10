UrduPoint.com

One Soldier Killed, Two More Injured In Rebel Attack In Colombia - Military Forces

One Soldier Killed, Two More Injured in Rebel Attack in Colombia - Military Forces

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) One soldier was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the attack organized in the Colombian department of Caqueta by rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerilla group led by Gentil Duarte, the Military Forces of Colombia said on Friday.

"We pray for the eternal rest of our #HeroForever of the Joint Task Force OMEGA, who was assassinated by the GAO-r (Residual Organized. Armed Groups), the structure of the criminal Gentil Duarte, in the Urban Area of the municipality of Cartagena del Chaira, Caqueta, the incident also resulted in the injury of a non-commissioned officer and another marine," the military forces wrote on Twitter.

FARC was founded in 1964 as a military wing of a local communist party. It was supposed to fight for the creation of a "New Colombia", which was meant to be a society of social justice and equality. The Colombian government and the rebels signed a peace agreement in 2016 after lengthy peace negotiations.

Miguel Botache Santillana, nicknamed Gentil Duarte, is the head of several dissident guerilla groups of FARC and GAO-R in the south and east of Colombia. Duarte refused to join the peace process with the Colombian government. He continues to organize insurgency and drug trafficking at the head of the Southern Bloc of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia with about 2,700 members.

