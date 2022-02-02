UrduPoint.com

One Student Dead, Another Injured In Shooting Next To Minnesota School - Police

Published February 02, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) One student is dead and another is injured following a shooting at a school in the US state of Minnesota, Richfield Police Department Chief Jay Henthorne said.

"We had a shooting that occurred at the Salt education Center," Henthorne said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "Officers arrived and discovered two students had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the school... Unfortunately, one of the students succumbed to his injuries, the other student remains in critical condition at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the authorities are searching for the suspects, Henthorne said.

There is no further threat to the area and the lockdowns placed at various schools earlier have been lifted, Henthorne said.

Henthorne did not disclose the Names or the ages of the victims or the possible motive for the shooting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on Twitter that he was briefed on the incident and noted that state police is working in tandem with local law enforcement.

