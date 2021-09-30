One Student in Critical Condition After Memphis Elementary School Shooting - Police

One male student is in critical condition in the aftermath of the shooting that occurred in the Memphis Elementary School earlier in the day, the Memphis Police said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) One male student is in critical condition in the aftermath of the shooting that occurred in the Memphis Elementary school earlier in the day, the Memphis Police said on Thursday.

"At 9:15 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1037 Cummings.

Officers located one male juvenile shooting victim who was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition," the police said via Twitter. "Officers are clearing the building. Students and faculty members are being relocated to a staging area."

The police noted that no other injuries have been reported.

The police also said that no one has yet been arrested and the probe into the incident is ongoing as officers are trying to locate a male juvenile suspect.

A media press conference on the incident is expected to take place soon.