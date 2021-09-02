One Student Killed in School Shooting in US State of North Carolina - Police Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) One student was killed in a school shooting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the city's Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.

"One student was located with a gunshot wound. Medical responders began life-saving measures and the injured student was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries," Thompson said during a press conference on Wednesday.