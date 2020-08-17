UrduPoint.com
One Syrian Serviceman Killed, 2 Injured In US Airstrike South Of Qamishli - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:11 PM

One Syrian serviceman was killed and two others injured in the country's north, as the US Air Force conducted a strike on the Syrian army due to its refusal to let a US patrol pass, Syrian media reported on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) One Syrian serviceman was killed and two others injured in the country's north, as the US Air Force conducted a strike on the Syrian army due to its refusal to let a US patrol pass, Syrian media reported on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Tel-Zakhab area to the south-east of the city of Qamishli, the state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster specified.

According to the al-Watan newspaper, one of the injured persons is a Syrian army officer. The newspaper reported that the US patrol tried to break into a zone controlled by the Syrian army, but did not say whether the aircraft that launched the attack was a US one or belonging to some other country.

