One Syrian Serviceman Killed, 2 Injured in US Airstrike South of Qamishli - Reports

One Syrian serviceman was killed and two others injured in the country's north, as the US Air Force conducted a strike on the Syrian army due to its refusal to let a US patrol pass, Syrian media reported on Monday

The incident occurred in the Tel-Zakhab area to the south-east of the city of Qamishli, the state-run Ikhbariya broadcaster specified.

According to the al-Watan newspaper, one of the injured persons is a Syrian army officer. The newspaper reported that the US patrol tried to break into a zone controlled by the Syrian army, but did not say whether the aircraft that launched the attack was a US one or belonging to some other country.