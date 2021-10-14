One Syrian Soldier Dead, 3 Injured by Israeli Airstrikes South of Palmyra - Syrian Army

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) One Syrian soldier has been killed and three more have been injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes south of the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian army said on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, Syrian media reported that the Syrian air defense forces were repelling Israeli air attacks carried out from the airspace around the US-controlled At Tanf military base.

"At about 11:34 p.m. (20:24 GMT), Israel carried out airstrikes at a communication tower and several nearby positions near Palmyra. As a result of that, one soldier has died and three more have been injured. Some material damage has been inflicted," the army said, as quoted by the Syrian state television.