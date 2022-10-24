UrduPoint.com

One Syrian Soldier Injured As Result Of Missile Strike By Israel - Syrian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

One Syrian Soldier Injured as Result of Missile Strike by Israel - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Syria's air defense systems have shot down a number of missiles fired by Israel, with one Syrian soldiers sustaining injuries as a result of the strike, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that several explosions occurred in the capital of Damascus and its suburbs presumably due to an air attack by the Israeli air force.

"At about 14:00 (local time, 11:00 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with missiles from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, striking at some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense systems reacted to enemy missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, one soldier was injured, some property damage was caused," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Israel Damascus Media From

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.