One Syrian Soldier Injured as Result of Missile Strike by Israel - Syrian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Syria's air defense systems have shot down a number of missiles fired by Israel, with one Syrian soldiers sustaining injuries as a result of the strike, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Syrian media reported that several explosions occurred in the capital of Damascus and its suburbs presumably due to an air attack by the Israeli air force.

"At about 14:00 (local time, 11:00 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression with missiles from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, striking at some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense systems reacted to enemy missiles and shot down some of them. As a result of the aggression, one soldier was injured, some property damage was caused," the ministry said in a statement.