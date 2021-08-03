UrduPoint.com

One Syrian Soldier Injured In Militants' Attack In Aleppo - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:40 AM

One Syrian Soldier Injured in Militants' Attack in Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Militants have attacked the positions of the Syrian armed forces in the province of Aleppo, injuring one soldier, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"Militants of illegal armed groups operating in the Syrian territory controlled by the Turkish armed forces have shelled the positions of the Syrian Arab Army near the Avsariya settlement of the Aleppo province. As a result, one soldier of the Syrian government forces was wounded," Kulit said

The official also mentioned that a reconnaissance drone belonging to militants had crashed near a village in Aleppo.

"Thirty-seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group [also known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia] were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Latakia (11 attacks), Aleppo (3 attacks) and Hama (4 attacks)," Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian data totaled 26.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements of illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the ceasefire, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Militants Army Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo February 2016 From Government Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

2 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

3 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

1 hour ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.