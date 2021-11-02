One Syrian Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Militant Fire in Hama, Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) One Syrian soldier was killed and three others were injured as a result of attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants on the Syrian settlements in the Aleppo and Hama provinces, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"In the province of Hama, as a result of a mortar attack, one Syrian soldier was killed and one was injured. In the province of Aleppo, as a result of grenade shelling, two Syrian soldiers were injured," Kulit told a daily briefing.

The Russian official added that the militants shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours. One attack was recorded in Idlib, three in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Hama.