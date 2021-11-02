UrduPoint.com

One Syrian Soldier Killed, 3 Injured In Militant Fire In Hama, Aleppo - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

One Syrian Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Militant Fire in Hama, Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) One Syrian soldier was killed and three others were injured as a result of attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants on the Syrian settlements in the Aleppo and Hama provinces, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"In the province of Hama, as a result of a mortar attack, one Syrian soldier was killed and one was injured. In the province of Aleppo, as a result of grenade shelling, two Syrian soldiers were injured," Kulit told a daily briefing.

The Russian official added that the militants shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours. One attack was recorded in Idlib, three in Aleppo, one in Latakia and one in Hama.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

1 hour ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

35 minutes ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

35 minutes ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

38 minutes ago
 UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as O ..

UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as Over 88% of Staff Vaccinated- S ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.