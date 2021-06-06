One Syrian Soldier Killed as Militants Stage Attack in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Militants attacked the Syrian army in the Idlib de-escalation zone, leaving one soldier killed and another two injured, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"In the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone, a sabotage group of militants attacked the positions of the Syrian government forces," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit told a briefing.

"The retaliatory fire of the government forces eliminated up to 70 militants," he added.