One Syrian Soldier Killed in Jabhat al-Nusra Shelling in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) has shelled the Idlib de-escalation zone, leaving one Syrian soldier killed and another injured, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"One Syrian soldier was killed and one more was injured in artillery fire by terrorists targeting the government forces in the settlement of Maaret Moukhos of the Idlib province," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit stated.

In total, Nusra terrorists have shelled the de-escalation zone 24 times in the past day.