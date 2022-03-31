One Syrian Soldier Killed in Shelling Attack in Idlib Province - Reconciliation Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) One Syrian soldier was killed, another one was wounded in a shelling attack by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Over the past 24 hours, two shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group. One attack in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib. In the province of Idlib, a sniper attack by terrorists on the positions of government troops.

.. killed a Syrian serviceman," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

In addition, one soldier was wounded in shelling in the province of Latakia, he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.