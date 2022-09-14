One Tajik Border Guard Killed, 2 Injured in Mortar Attack by Kyrgyzstan - Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) One Tajik border guard was killed and two more were injured as a result of a mortar attack from the Kyrgyz side, a Tajik security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result of a mortar attack on the Kekh frontier post by the Kyrgyz border guards, one Tajik border guard was killed and two Tajik border guards were injured," the source said.