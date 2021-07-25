One Target Intercepted During US Test of Aegis Missile Defense System in Pacific - MDA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) The US military has carried out a test of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, successfully intercepting at least one target, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said.

The Aegis Weapon System 33 drill was held on Saturday in the Pacific Ocean, not far from Hawaii.

The objective was to intercept two short-range ballistic missile targets using four Standard Missile-6 Dual II missiles.

The MDA confirmed that one of the targets was successfully destroyed, but could not confirm the interception of the second target.

These were the most complex exercises of this kind to date, according to the MDA, using two targets and a ship equipped with the Aegis missile defense system.