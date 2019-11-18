One Teenager Killed, 18 Injured in Shooting at Party in Venezuela - Reports

One teenager has died and 18 others have been injured in a shooting at a party in Venezuela, local newspaper El Universal reported, citing police sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) One teenager has died and 18 others have been injured in a shooting at a party in Venezuela , local newspaper El Universal reported, citing police sources.

The incident occurred in the state of Miranda in the early hours of Sunday, but the incident was not immediately reported on by the media.

Unidentified armed men reportedly opened fire at a group of teenagers at a party in one of the houses, after which the attackers quickly disappeared. According to sources, a quarrel preceded the shooting.

The injured were taken to the hospital, and a 15-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries.

The police have begun investigating the incident and searching for the attackers.