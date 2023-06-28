One Third of Adolescents in Europe Report Negative Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic - Survey

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 08:59 PM

About 30% of adolescents in Europe believe that the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on their mental health and well-being, with girls reporting higher levels, according to a report published on the WHO Europe website on Wednesday

"Thirty per cent of adolescents reported that the COVID-19 pandemic had had a negative impact on their mental health and well-being. Relatively more adolescents (38%) experienced no impact on their mental health and well-being, and 32% reported positive impacts," the report read.

The adolescents who reported negative impacts of social distancing, school closures and isolation on their school performance and relationships with family and peers were more likely to rate their well-being and physical and mental health negatively than those who said they had experienced no impact, according to the report.

"Girls reported higher levels of negative impacts on their mental health and well-being than boys, as did 15-year-olds compared to 11-year-olds," the report added.

Therefore, pandemic mitigation measures such as social distancing and school closures did indeed have an adverse effect on the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents, WHO concluded.

The report presents findings from a survey carried out across 22 countries by the WHO Regional Office for Europe in 2021-2022 on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health, relationships with family and school performance of adolescents.

