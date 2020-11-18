One-Third Of Americans Consider China A US "Enemy," Nearly Double Level In 2018 - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A third of Americans now view China - the source of the novel coronavirus pandemic - as an enemy nation, almost twice the 18 percent level in early 2018, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Thirty-three percent now consider China an enemy of the United States, up from 18 percent in March 2018 and a new high.

Twelve percent still see the Chinese as allies, while 47 percent rate them somewhere in between," a press release explaining the poll said.

Reflecting the impact of the coronavirus crisis on public opinion toward China, 60 percent of those surveyed said that the country should pay at least some of the financial costs of addressing the pandemic, the release said.

In mid-March, the early stages of the pandemic, just 42 percent said China should swallow at least some costs of the global response, which rose to 53 percent in July, the release added.