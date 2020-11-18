UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One-Third Of Americans Consider China A US "Enemy," Nearly Double Level In 2018 - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

One-Third of Americans Consider China a US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) A third of Americans now view China - the source of the novel coronavirus pandemic - as an enemy nation, almost twice the 18 percent level in early 2018, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Thirty-three percent now consider China an enemy of the United States, up from 18 percent in March 2018 and a new high.

Twelve percent still see the Chinese as allies, while 47 percent rate them somewhere in between," a press release explaining the poll said.

Reflecting the impact of the coronavirus crisis on public opinion toward China, 60 percent of those surveyed said that the country should pay at least some of the financial costs of addressing the pandemic, the release said.

In mid-March, the early stages of the pandemic, just 42 percent said China should swallow at least some costs of the global response, which rose to 53 percent in July, the release added.

Related Topics

China United States March July 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

51 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

48 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

50 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

24 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.