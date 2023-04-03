UrduPoint.com

One-Third Of Americans Experienced Extreme Weather In Past Two Years - Poll

Published April 03, 2023

One-Third of Americans Experienced Extreme Weather in Past Two Years - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) One-third of Americans report having experienced an extreme weather event first-hand in the past two years, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

The figure increased to 45% for Southern residents, while Midwesterners, at 21%, reported the lowest figure.

Americans most commonly reported hurricanes (8%), followed by extreme cold (7%), and snow or ice storms (6%). The survey did not measure the degree of personal impact, which could mean anything from riding out a storm at home to having one's home destroyed.

The poll was conducted from March 1-23, with the results consistent with those from the first Gallup survey on extreme weather experiences conducted last year.

