UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Third Of Americans Report Close Family Member Unemployed Due To Pandemic - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

One Third of Americans Report Close Family Member Unemployed Due to Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Thirty-two percent of Americans say an immediate family member is now out of work due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Tuesday.

"One-third of Americans say they or someone in their close family is now unemployed thanks to the coronavirus.

A whopping nine-out-of-ten are worried about the virus hitting them in the pocketbook," a press release summarizing the poll said.

For those under the age of 40, 41 percent said they or someone in their immediate family is now out of work due to the virus, the release said.

In addition, 53 percent said they have been forced to cancel travel plans because of the virus threat, and 91 percent are concerned about the financial impact of the coronavirus, with 67 percent who are very concerned, the release added.

Related Topics

Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat AGM approves full-year 2019 dividends of ..

1 hour ago

Biden Holds 'Negligible' 3-Point Lead Over Trump i ..

5 minutes ago

Yaroshenko Defense to Ask US Court to Release Him ..

5 minutes ago

Tecno receives orders worth 3.4M dollar within min ..

1 hour ago

Italian Emergency Chief Believes Real Number of CO ..

5 minutes ago

PCS Officers offer five days salary to fight coron ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.